    French Open 2021: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek Upsets Highlight Wednesday's Results

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021
    AP Photo/Thibault Camus

    Big names continue to fall at the 2021 French Open as the top competitors battle for spots in the semifinals Wednesday.

    Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek were eliminated in the quarterfinal after each looked invincible in earlier rounds. It leaves only two seeded players in the women's semifinals, and neither of them is ranked in the top 10.

    In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will hope to survive tough competition on Day 11 at Roland Garros.

    Results/Schedule

    Barbora Krejcikova def. No. 24 Coco Gauff; 7-6(6), 6-3

    No. 17 Maria Sakkari def. No. 8 Iga Swiatek; 6-4, 6-4

    No. 3 Rafael Nadal vs. Diego Schwartzman

    No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 9 Matteo Berrettini

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

