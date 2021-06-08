X

    Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit Owners File Lawsuit Against Kentucky Racing Officials

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Monday, seeking a temporary injunction of any sanctions and further testing of a urine sample.

    The lawsuit says the KHRC is acting in bad faith and not giving Medina Spirit due process after the steroid betamethasone was found in the horse's bloodstream following the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

    According to the lawsuit, a urine sample given to the KHRC can prove Medina Spirit was never given an injection of the banned steroid, which has anti-inflammatory properties.

