X

    Report: Ryan Tannehill's Titans Contract Restructured to Make Space for Julio Jones

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill have reportedly restructured his four-year, $118 million contract to create more than $15 million in cap space for 2021, which will help finalize the trade for Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday it's a "simple restructure" to clear the way for Jones' $15.3 million base salary in 2021.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Titans restructure Ryan Tannehill's deal to create cap space for Julio Jones

      Titans restructure Ryan Tannehill's deal to create cap space for Julio Jones
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans restructure Ryan Tannehill's deal to create cap space for Julio Jones

      Mike Moraitis
      via Titans Wire

      Titans restructure Ryan Tannehill’s contract

      Titans restructure Ryan Tannehill’s contract
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans restructure Ryan Tannehill’s contract

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Falcons invite five tryout players to start of mandatory minicamp

      Falcons invite five tryout players to start of mandatory minicamp
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons invite five tryout players to start of mandatory minicamp

      Matt Urben
      via Falcons Wire

      Falcons announce 5 tryout players invited to mandatory minicamp

      Falcons announce 5 tryout players invited to mandatory minicamp
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons announce 5 tryout players invited to mandatory minicamp

      Dave Choate
      via The Falcoholic