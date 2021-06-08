Report: Ryan Tannehill's Titans Contract Restructured to Make Space for Julio Jones

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill have reportedly restructured his four-year, $118 million contract to create more than $15 million in cap space for 2021, which will help finalize the trade for Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday it's a "simple restructure" to clear the way for Jones' $15.3 million base salary in 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.