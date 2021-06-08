X

    Schefter: Aaron Rodgers 'as Strong as Hell on' Not Rejoining Packers amid Rumors

    Adam WellsJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Mike Roemer

    It doesn't appear that Aaron Rodgers is going to soften his stance on not wanting to play for the Green Bay Packers anytime soon. 

    Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Adam Schefter reported Rodgers remains "as strong as hell on" his desire to be traded.

    Schefter also noted that Packers management, including president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst, could try to meet with Rodgers after minicamp concludes in an attempt to get the three-time NFL MVP to change his mind.  

    Schefter originally reported in April that Rodgers told some members of the Packers he no longer wanted to play for Green Bay because of frustration with the organization. 

    Tuesday marks the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Packers. He missed out on a $500,000 workout bonus two weeks ago by skipping the voluntary organized team activities, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky

    Even though the Packers could fine Rodgers $93,085 for skipping the entire minicamp, which ends Thursday, Schefter noted the team could deem it to be an excused absence to avoid taking money away from their franchise quarterback. 

    Rodgers is under contract with Green Bay through the 2023 season. The 37-year-old has a $14.7 million base salary in 2021 and $25 million in each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac

    After minicamp, the next significant date on the offseason calendar for the Packers will be July 27. That is the day the team is scheduled to report for training camp. 

    Rodgers is heading into his 17th NFL season. He was named NFL MVP in 2020 after throwing for 4,299 yards, a 70.7 completion percentage and 48 touchdowns. 

