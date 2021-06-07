Cleveland MLB Team Challenges Trademark Apps for Natives, Foresters, More Nicknames

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland's MLB team might be narrowing down its options in the search for a new nickname.

According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the team is challenging trademark applications for several nicknames: Natives, Foresters, Warriors, Guardians, Cleveland Baseball Club, Heroes and Squires.

However, Ruiter noted that these nicknames may not even be considered. He wrote that challenging applications is "pretty standard" to prevent "independent parties" from making money on a future name change by holding the trademark in advance.

The team already owns trademarks for the names Blues, Naps and Bronchos, per Ruiter.

The club announced in December it would change its name, following pushback from Native American groups that considered the current name racist, according to The Associated Press.

On Thursday, the team said it narrowed down a list of 1,198 names to a group of finalists, but there was no clear number as to how many names were in the final stages of being considered. The suggestions stemmed from focus groups with fans, local influencers, staff members and community leaders.

Spiders and Blues were both former names of the club, which has roots back to 1865. They were also known as the Forest Citys.

Of course, picking a new name is just the first step to changing the face of the franchise, which cut ties with its Chief Wahoo logo several years ago but still sells merchandise with the imagery. Next will come logos, wordmarks and more.

The target date for the name change is 2022, according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.