WWE's Lacey Evans Announces She's Expecting a Daughter in Gender Reveal Post on IG

GP/Star Max/GC Images

WWE's Lacey Evans revealed Friday she is expecting a daughter.

"My Lil lady will now have the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for. A sister! And I can't wait to teach them what true love, support and family really means and feels like!" Evans wrote in an Instagram post that featured pictures of her gender reveal.

Evans has been on maternity leave since February. At the time, she was booked in an angle with Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair, with the latter serving as a type of mentor. It was expected the feud would culminate at WrestleMania, but Evans' pregnancy halted the angle.

Evans and her husband have a daughter named Summer.