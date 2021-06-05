X

    WWE's Lacey Evans Announces She's Expecting a Daughter in Gender Reveal Post on IG

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2021

    GP/Star Max/GC Images

    WWE's Lacey Evans revealed Friday she is expecting a daughter.

    "My Lil lady will now have the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for. A sister! And I can't wait to teach them what true love, support and family really means and feels like!" Evans wrote in an Instagram post that featured pictures of her gender reveal.

    Evans has been on maternity leave since February. At the time, she was booked in an angle with Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair, with the latter serving as a type of mentor. It was expected the feud would culminate at WrestleMania, but Evans' pregnancy halted the angle.

    Evans and her husband have a daughter named Summer. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Video: Former WWE Star Andrade Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite

      Video: Former WWE Star Andrade Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Video: Former WWE Star Andrade Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE SmackDown Fallout 🔥

      Reigns destroys Mysterios, Usos still conflicted and more 📲

      WWE SmackDown Fallout 🔥
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE SmackDown Fallout 🔥

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Juiciest WWE and AEW Rumors 🔮

      Are we buying or selling the latest buzz?

      Juiciest WWE and AEW Rumors 🔮
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Juiciest WWE and AEW Rumors 🔮

      Philip Lindsey
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      👊 The Mysterios fight The Usos...TWICE 🏆 Apollo Crews retains IC title 📲 Full grades and recap below

      Grading SmackDown 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report