Magic Johnson Rips Dennis Schroder's Mentality: 'I Don't Think He's a Laker'

Magic Johnson did not hold back when talking about Dennis Schroder.

"Schroder, I don't think he's a Laker," Johnson said Friday on AM 570 LA Sports (h/t Sam Quinn of CBS Sports). "That's just my opinion. I don't know if they're gonna sign him back or not. I don't think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need, and he had a chance to show that in this series, and to me, he failed in this series. But again, if he comes back a Laker, I'm gonna support him, I'm gonna cheer for him and all that, but I just don't think he's a Laker."

Johnson is a Laker legend from his playing days and used to be the team's president of basketball operations.

He also suggested general manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him after Los Angeles lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round:

Schroder, who reportedly rejected a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Purple and Gold and will be a free agent, told reporters, "End of the day, if everything is good, we're gonna come back and win a championship next year."

Yet he was 3-of-13 from the field in Game 4 against the Suns, 0-of-9 in Game 5 and 6-of-14 in Game 6. The Lakers lost all three games, and Schroder was unable to consistently help make up for the lost production of the injured Anthony Davis.

He also averaged 15.4 points per game on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.5 percent shooting from deep during the season after averaging 18.9 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from deep in 2019-20 on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Johnson doesn't think he's worthy of being a Laker after such a season and playoffs.