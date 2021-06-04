College Baseball Regionals 2021: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Friday marks the start of the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball tournament, with 16 regional sites across the country hosting 32 games.

The regional portion of the tournament follows a double-elimination format. Friday's winners will advance to the winners' side of the bracket, while the losers will have an opportunity to keep their season alive on Saturday.

When regionals conclude on Monday, the 16-team super regionals will be set. Super regionals feature a best-of-three format, with the eight winners advancing to the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha starting on June 19.

2021 College Baseball Tournament Results/Schedule - Friday

Gainesville Regional: South Florida def. Florida 5-3

Gainesville Regional: South Alabama vs. Miami (5 p.m. ET)

Fayetteville Regional: Arkansas def. NJIT 13-8

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fayetteville Regional: Northeastern vs. Nebraska (8 p.m. ET)

Ruston Regional: Louisiana Tech vs. Rider (7 p.m. ET)

Ruston Regional: North Carolina State def. Alabama 8-1

Lubbock Regional: Texas Tech def. Army 6-3

Lubbock Regional: North Carolina vs. UCLA (7 p.m. ET)

Stanford Regional: Stanford def. North Dakota State 9-1

Stanford Regional: Nevada vs. UC Irvine (9 p.m. ET)

Oxford Regional: Mississippi vs. Southeast Missouri State (8 p.m. ET)

Oxford Regional: Florida State def. Southern Mississippi 5-2

Tucson Regional: Arizona vs. Grand Canyon (10 p.m. ET)

Tucson Regional: UC Santa Barbara def. Oklahoma State, 14-4

Nashville Regional: Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian (7 p.m. ET)

Nashville Regional: Georgia Tech def. Indiana State 7-6

Greenville Regional: East Carolina def. Norfolk State 8-5

Greenville Regional: Maryland vs. Charlotte (6 p.m. ET)

Knoxville Regional: Tennessee vs. Wright State (6 p.m. ET)

Knoxville Regional: Liberty def. Duke 11-6

Eugene Regional: Oregon vs. Central Connecticut

Eugene Regional: LSU vs. Gonzaga (10 p.m. ET)

Fort Worth Regional: TCU vs. McNeese State (7 p.m. ET)

Fort Worth Regional: Dallas Baptist def. Oregon State 6-5

Columbia Regional: Old Dominion vs. Jacksonville (7 p.m. ET)

Columbia Regional: South Carolina def. Virginia 4-3

Starkville Regional: Mississippi State def. Samford 8-4

Starkville Regional: Campbell vs. VCU (8 p.m. ET)

South Bend Regional: Notre Dame def. Central Michigan 10-0

South Bend Regional: Michigan vs. Connecticut (7 p.m. ET)

Austin Regional: Texas def. Southern 11-0

Austin Regional: Fairfield vs. Arizona State (7 p.m. ET)

Notable Results

Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, shook off an early scare to beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology 13-8 in a slugfest.

The Highlanders knocked Arkansas starter Caleb Bolden out of the game after 1.2 innings and were up 3-0 going into the bottom of the third.

After getting two runs in the third, the Razorbacks blew the game wide open with a seven-run fourth inning for a 9-3 lead.

Christian Franklin, Cayden Wallace and Cullen Smith each homered in the frame. Jalen Cruz added a solo shot in the fifth to extend Arkansas' lead.

NJIT tried to make things interesting with two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to cut the deficit to 12-8, but Razorbacks reliever Caden Monke got Paul Franzoni to strike out and Nick Hussey to fly out with two runners on to end the rally.

Texas Tech didn't dig itself as deep of a hole as Arkansas did, but it did let Army jump out to a 1-0 lead on Tim Simoes' RBI single off Chase Hampton in the top of the first.

The Red Raiders scored runs in four consecutive innings from the second to the fifth to take a 7-2 lead. Hampton settled in after a shaky first to allow two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Cal Conley powered Texas Tech's offense with two homers and three RBI.

Texas, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Stanford and East Carolina were among the other regional hosts who earned wins in their opening games. The Longhorns, Cardinal and Fighting Irish won their games by a combined 30-1 score.

Florida, which received the No. 15 overall seed in the tournament, finds itself fighting to stay alive on Saturday after a 5-3 loss to South Florida.

Fresh off winning their first conference tournament title in 26 years, the Bulls kept their momentum going in Gainesville. They took advantage of sloppy play by the Gators in the later innings to add two critical insurance runs.

Following a two-hour rain delay at the end of the fifth inning, Jake Sullivan led off the sixth with a double. He came around to score on a passed ball by Mac Gusette and wild pitch from Christian Scott.

Gators center fielder Jud Fabian committed two errors in the seventh that allowed Carmine Lane to reach third base. He scored on Riley Hogan's single to put South Florida up 5-2.