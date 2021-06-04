Jon Scheyer: Duke Program 'Built for Success' After Taking Over for Mike Krzyzewski

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

As Jon Scheyer prepares to take over as Duke's men's head basketball coach after the 2021-22 season, he's not concerned about the program potentially falling off without Mike Krzyzewski.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Friday, Scheyer said the Blue Devils are "built for success" for a long time:

"I've been told many times in the last 48 hours, 'You're not supposed to be the guy that follows the guy. You're supposed to be the guy that follows the guy that follows the guy.' With that said, I am not afraid of it. This is an incredibly unique situation. Coach did mention it yesterday. This is one of one in terms of succession in how this is going to work."

On Thursday, Krzyzewski officially announced the upcoming season will be his last as Duke's head coach.

Friday was Scheyer's introduction as Krzyzewski's successor. The 33-year-old is very familiar with the program from his time as a player and assistant under Coach K.

Krzyzewski's shadow will linger over everything that happens with Duke's basketball program long after he retires. The 74-year-old has won 12 ACC regular-season titles, 15 ACC tournament titles and five national championships.

Scheyer was Duke's starting point guard for four seasons from 2006-10. He was named ACC tournament MVP in 2009 and won a national title as a senior during the 2009-10 season.

After continuing his playing career as a professional overseas, Scheyer returned to the Blue Devils as a full-time assistant coach in April 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018. He has been lauded for his recruiting efforts, which include the 2018 class that featured Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.