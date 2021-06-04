Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Knicks, Clippers, Heat Think They Can Get Blazers Star

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As soon as the clock hit zero in the Portland Trail Blazers' season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, speculation about Damian Lillard's future began.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Friday's episode of First Take that there are "six or seven teams" that believe they can acquire Lillard, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.

Lillard did make some interesting comments about where Portland's roster is at following the team's 126-115 loss to Denver in Game 6:

"I don't know what a shakeup looks like or what changes will be made or could be made, but obviously as is, it wasn't good enough. We came up short against a team without their starting point guard and shooting guard (Will Barton and Jamal Murray). ... Obviously, where we are isn't good enough to win a championship if it's not good enough to get out of a first-round series with two of their best three or four players not on the floor."

There has been no indication that the Blazers will look to deal Lillard, nor that he intends to seek a trade from the organization.

Lillard and CJ McCollum are the only Portland players under contract beyond the 2021-22 season, but the payroll is unlikely to give the front office much flexibility next season, especially if Norman Powell is re-signed.

ESPN's Bobby Marks called McCollum, whose three-year extension will begin next season, the Blazers' "best trade option" if they want to reshape their roster.

Lillard's four-year, $176.3 million extension also takes effect in 2021-22. The six-time All-Star had one of the best seasons of his career this season. He averaged 28.8 points per game on 39.1 percent shooting.

Despite averaging 34.3 points and shooting 44.9 percent from three-point range in six games against the Nuggets, Lillard and the Blazers lost in the first round of the playoffs for the fifth time in the past seven years.