NFLPA Says in Memo That Toradol Shouldn't Be Used Because of Risk of Bleeding

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The NFL Players Association sent a memo to players advising limitations for the amount of Toradol taken due to the risk of major bleeding, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The memo says players should not take the painkiller as a way to reduce anticipated pain.

It does allow for the oral preparation of the drug in typical circumstances or an injection following acute, game-related injury.

The use of Toradol has been criticized due to its negative side effects, which were discussed in a 2011 lawsuit by former players.

In 2012, the National Football League Physician Society Task Force released a study into the drug and noted kidney damage, internal bleeding and other issues that are at higher risk with excess use.

The task force recommend not to use the drug as a means of reducing anticipated pain and only for players who have been diagnosed with an injury.

Nearly 10 years later, the NFLPA is now pushing these recommendations to help limit the side effects.