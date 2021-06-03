NFLPA Says in Memo That Toradol Shouldn't Be Used Because of Risk of Bleeding

NFLPA Says in Memo That Toradol Shouldn't Be Used Because of Risk of BleedingJune 4, 2021
The NFL Players Association sent a memo to players advising limitations for the amount of Toradol taken due to the risk of major bleeding, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
An NFLPA memo went to players on the use of Torodol via the Joint Pain Management Committee. <br>In the memo: <br>“Due to the risk of Toradol causing major bleeding... Toradol should not be used prior to, during or after NFL games or practices as a means of reducing anticipated pain.” pic.twitter.com/Bz3usj47O1
The memo says players should not take the painkiller as a way to reduce anticipated pain.
It does allow for the oral preparation of the drug in typical circumstances or an injection following acute, game-related injury.
The use of Toradol has been criticized due to its negative side effects, which were discussed in a 2011 lawsuit by former players.
In 2012, the National Football League Physician Society Task Force released a study into the drug and noted kidney damage, internal bleeding and other issues that are at higher risk with excess use.
The task force recommend not to use the drug as a means of reducing anticipated pain and only for players who have been diagnosed with an injury.
Nearly 10 years later, the NFLPA is now pushing these recommendations to help limit the side effects.
Mahomes Close to 100%
Four months removed from toe surgery, Chiefs QB says if there was a game today, he'd be able to play (NFL Network)