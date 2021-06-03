X

    NFLPA Says in Memo That Toradol Shouldn't Be Used Because of Risk of Bleeding

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

    The NFL Players Association sent a memo to players advising limitations for the amount of Toradol taken due to the risk of major bleeding, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    The memo says players should not take the painkiller as a way to reduce anticipated pain.

    It does allow for the oral preparation of the drug in typical circumstances or an injection following acute, game-related injury.

    The use of Toradol has been criticized due to its negative side effects, which were discussed in a 2011 lawsuit by former players. 

    In 2012, the National Football League Physician Society Task Force released a study into the drug and noted kidney damage, internal bleeding and other issues that are at higher risk with excess use.

    The task force recommend not to use the drug as a means of reducing anticipated pain and only for players who have been diagnosed with an injury.

    Nearly 10 years later, the NFLPA is now pushing these recommendations to help limit the side effects.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mahomes Close to 100%

      Four months removed from toe surgery, Chiefs QB says if there was a game today, he'd be able to play (NFL Network)

      Mahomes Close to 100%
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Close to 100%

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      7 Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet

      Where they could land in the coming weeks ➡️

      7 Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet
      NFL logo
      NFL

      7 Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’

      League to end practice used in concussion claims that assumes Black players start with lower cognitive function (AP)

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NFL to Gauge Interest from German Cities in Possibly Hosting Games

      Report: NFL to Gauge Interest from German Cities in Possibly Hosting Games
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL to Gauge Interest from German Cities in Possibly Hosting Games

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report