    Video: Coach K Enters Duke Retirement Presser, Dances to 'Everytime We Touch'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski might be retiring, but his press conference Thursday had an up-beat mood when he entered to Cascada's "Everytime We Touch."

    It might seem out of place for a 74-year-old to get excited about a dance song from 2006, but the track has become an anthem at Cameron Indoor Stadium for more than a decade.

    The students clap along and raise their arms during the pregame version, so they decided to do the same at Thursday's event.

    Duke announced Wednesday that Coach K will be stepping down as the men's basketball coach after the 2021-22 season and replaced by assistant Jon Scheyer.

