Bob Baffert Suspended by Churchill Downs After Medina Spirit's Positive Drug Test

Trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from Churchill Downs for two years following confirmation of a positive drug test from 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, announced the discipline in an official statement released on Wednesday:

“CDI has consistently advocated for strict medication regulations so that we can confidently ensure that horses are fit to race and the races are conducted fairly. Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated. Mr. Baffert’s record of testing failures threatens public confidence in thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. Given these repeated failures over the last year, including the increasingly extraordinary explanations, we firmly believe that asserting our rights to impose these measures is our duty and responsibility.”

Baffert and any trainer who is directly or indirectly employed by Bob Baffert Racing Stables is prohibited from entering any horse into a race or stall occupancy at tracks owned by CDI through the spring 2023 events at Churchill Downs.

Per Joe Drape of the New York Times, a second sample collected from Medina Spirit confirmed the horse had banned substance betamethasone in his system.

Medina Spirit's appearance in the Kentucky Derby is likely to be disqualified as a result of the confirmed positive drug test. The result would make Mandaloun, who finished second in the May 1 race, the official winner.

Baffert announced on May 9 that Medina Spirit's post-race drug test came back positive with 21 picograms of betamethasone, a corticosteroid that is used to treat inflammation.

The 68-year-old alleged the positive test was the result of an ointment cream being used to treat dermatitis that developed after the Santa Anita Derby.

Drape noted that 30 horses trained by Baffert over the course of his career have failed drug tests, including five within the past year.

Baffert was allowed to enter Medina Spirit and Concert Tour in the Preakness Stakes after both horses passed multiple drug tests leading up to the race.

The New York Racing Association announced last month that Baffert was suspended from entering any horses at its racetracks, including the Belmont Stakes, pending the result of an investigation into Medina Spirit's drug test.