Packers' AJ Dillon Says His Legs Are Nicknamed 'Quadzilla' and 'The Quadfather'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is a physical marvel, so much so that his legs have their own individual nicknames.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Dillon said one of his legs is nicknamed "Quadzilla" and the other is named "The Quadfather."

Dillon's quads have drawn more attention than anything he has done for the Packers to this point. There are likely several NFL players who don't have two legs that are as big as one of his lower extremities.

After a picture of Dillon's legs taken during training camp last year went viral, a Twitter account named "AJ Dillon's Legs" was created.

The Packers selected Dillon with the 62nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Quadzilla and The Quadfather carried the 23-year-old as a rookie to 242 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries in 11 games.