X

    Packers' AJ Dillon Says His Legs Are Nicknamed 'Quadzilla' and 'The Quadfather'

    Adam WellsJune 3, 2021

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is a physical marvel, so much so that his legs have their own individual nicknames. 

    Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Dillon said one of his legs is nicknamed "Quadzilla" and the other is named "The Quadfather."

    Dillon's quads have drawn more attention than anything he has done for the Packers to this point. There are likely several NFL players who don't have two legs that are as big as one of his lower extremities. 

    After a picture of Dillon's legs taken during training camp last year went viral, a Twitter account named "AJ Dillon's Legs" was created

    The Packers selected Dillon with the 62nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Quadzilla and The Quadfather carried the 23-year-old as a rookie to 242 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries in 11 games. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      A.J. Dillon says the Packers could have 'the best running back tandem in the NFL' this season

      A.J. Dillon says the Packers could have 'the best running back tandem in the NFL' this season
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      A.J. Dillon says the Packers could have 'the best running back tandem in the NFL' this season

      Jordan Dajani
      via CBSSports.com

      Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Hopefully we'll see him Tuesday' for minicamp

      Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Hopefully we'll see him Tuesday' for minicamp
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Hopefully we'll see him Tuesday' for minicamp

      Packers News
      via Packers News

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’

      League to end practice used in concussion claims that assumes Black players start with lower cognitive function (AP)

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Stop ‘Race-Norming’

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      LaFleur Unsure If Rodgers Will Attend Packers Minicamp: 'We'll See'

      LaFleur Unsure If Rodgers Will Attend Packers Minicamp: 'We'll See'
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      LaFleur Unsure If Rodgers Will Attend Packers Minicamp: 'We'll See'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report