Medina Spirit's Drug Test Confirmed; Likely to Be Stripped of Kentucky Derby Win

Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby will likely be revoked after the horse's positive drug test was confirmed.

Per Joe Drape of the New York Times, the second sample collected from Medina Spirit contained an illegal level of the corticosteroid betamethasone.

Drape noted that Clark Brewster, a lawyer who represents Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan, said the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will send the horse's original blood and urine tests to an independent lab "to determine whether the specimens contain other components proving the source to be" an ointment Baffert has said was used to treat a skin lesion on the horse's hip.

Medina Spirit could be the second Kentucky Derby winner to be disqualified after the race because of a positive drug test.

Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert told reporters on May 9 that he was informed the horse failed a post-race drug test following his victory at the Kentucky Derby.

In a statement released on May 11, Baffert said betamethasone may have gotten into Medina Spirit's system via the anti-fungal ointment.

Medina Spirit was cleared to compete in the Preakness Stakes by the Maryland Race Club after passing three drug tests in the week leading up to the May 15 race.

The New York Racing Association announced on May 17 that Baffert was banned from entering any horses at New York racetracks, including the Belmont Stakes. The decision was said to have taken into account multiple failed drug tests involving his horses over the years.

Dancer's Image, the original 1968 Kentucky Derby champion, was disqualified after the race because of a positive drug test for phenylbutazone.

Medina Spirit beat out Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie to win the Kentucky Derby. Mandaloun will be declared the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby if Medina Spirit's victory is taken away.