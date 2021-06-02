X

    Colby Covington Next in Line for UFC Welterweight Title Fight, Dana White Says

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    AP Photo/John Locher

    Colby Covington may get another opportunity at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

    Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports noted UFC president Dana White said on Instagram that Covington is next in line for a shot at the title.

    Usman defeated Covington at UFC 245 via fifth round TKO in December 2019.

    Since that fight, Usman has been unstoppable. He defeated Jorge Masvidal in July 2020, Gilbert Burns in February 2021 and Masvidal again in April 2021. The second victory over Masvidal came via KO/TKO after the first one came down to the decision even though Usman was largely in control.

    Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted it was the first time Masvidal lost by KO/TKO since 2008.

    White also said at the post-fight press conference that Covington would be Usman's next fight, so Tuesday's news only serves to underscore that notion.

    There is no love lost between the two fighters.

    Raimondi explained the two exchanged barbs on social media and through interviews leading up to their last fight. Covington also called the country of Brazil a "dump" with residents who are "filthy animals," which inspired Usman to say his victory was for Brazil and "the whole entire world right now."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Usman also told reporters, "I heard all week, all month, since the fight got signed, everyone is like, 'Oh, Colby is in his head, Colby is this, Colby is that. He's gonna gas out, fight emotional.' I'm telling you guys right now that the reason why I'm the best in the world is because my mind is stronger than anyone in the division."

    It appears that will be put to the test once again.

    Related

      Paul vs. Woodley Bout Set 🥊

      Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley officially sign on for 190-pound match scheduled for Aug. 28 (ESPN)

      Paul vs. Woodley Bout Set 🥊
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Paul vs. Woodley Bout Set 🥊

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Woodley Goes Off on Paul 🗣️

      Tyron 'can't wait' to shut Jake Paul up: 'They brought me in to take out the trash ... to rid this guy of combat sports'

      Woodley Goes Off on Paul 🗣️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Woodley Goes Off on Paul 🗣️

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Paul Favored Over Woodley 👀

      Jake Paul is a -150 favorite against Tyron Woodley (+130) in their upcoming boxing match (SuperBookSports)

      Paul Favored Over Woodley 👀
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Paul Favored Over Woodley 👀

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul to Fight Woodley

      Paul will fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match (The Athletic)

      Jake Paul to Fight Woodley
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jake Paul to Fight Woodley

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report