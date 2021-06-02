Colby Covington Next in Line for UFC Welterweight Title Fight, Dana White Says

AP Photo/John Locher

Colby Covington may get another opportunity at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports noted UFC president Dana White said on Instagram that Covington is next in line for a shot at the title.

Usman defeated Covington at UFC 245 via fifth round TKO in December 2019.

Since that fight, Usman has been unstoppable. He defeated Jorge Masvidal in July 2020, Gilbert Burns in February 2021 and Masvidal again in April 2021. The second victory over Masvidal came via KO/TKO after the first one came down to the decision even though Usman was largely in control.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted it was the first time Masvidal lost by KO/TKO since 2008.

White also said at the post-fight press conference that Covington would be Usman's next fight, so Tuesday's news only serves to underscore that notion.

There is no love lost between the two fighters.

Raimondi explained the two exchanged barbs on social media and through interviews leading up to their last fight. Covington also called the country of Brazil a "dump" with residents who are "filthy animals," which inspired Usman to say his victory was for Brazil and "the whole entire world right now."

Usman also told reporters, "I heard all week, all month, since the fight got signed, everyone is like, 'Oh, Colby is in his head, Colby is this, Colby is that. He's gonna gas out, fight emotional.' I'm telling you guys right now that the reason why I'm the best in the world is because my mind is stronger than anyone in the division."

It appears that will be put to the test once again.