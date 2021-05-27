Bucs' Antonio Brown Sued by Marketing Company For Allegedly Failing to Pay Commission

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A lawsuit filed in Broward County, Florida, accuses Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown of failing to pay commission on $2.4 million in earnings, according to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brown is being sued in civil court by KCB Marketing, which said it previously helped the receiver land a number of “marketing, endorsement, and public relations opportunities with various third party vendors.”

KCB is seeking at least $100,000 in damages from Brown, who recently re-signed with the Bucs for one year and $3.075 million.

Brown could earn up to $6.25 million this season if he hits all of his incentives.

Baker noted KCB and Brown signed a deal in 2017 despite the wideout already owing the company an undisclosed amount in commission, before Brown terminated the contract a year later with debt still outstanding.

The 32-year-old has been involved in multiple payment disputes with different service providers throughout his career as reported by Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated in 2019. At the time, Klemko wrote Brown faced a lawsuit from a former trainer for $7,200 in unpaid wages—one of six complaints against the receiver over past-due bills.

In September 2019, Brown was named as the defendant in a federal civil suit from former trainer Brittney Taylor, who said he sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018. The two settled the lawsuit in April.

In January 2020, Brown was arrested after failing to pay $4,000 to a moving company whose driver is currently suing Brown for assault and battery. Brown was suspended for eight games last season after pleading no contest to felony burglary with battery as part of a plea agreement.

Following his suspension, the veteran played the remaining eight regular-season games with the Bucs, helping the team win Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs with a touchdown just before halftime.