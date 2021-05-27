X

    76ers' Joel Embiid: DX-Chop Celebration Inspired by Triple H, Shawn Michaels in WWF

    Timothy Rapp
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid has never been afraid to show off a little bit of his personality. So when he pulled out a particularly... well, let's just call it unique... celebration after finishing a transition layup on Wednesday night, it didn't come as a major surprise. 

    After the game, Embiid told reporters the move was inspired by his professional wrestling fandom. 

    "DX, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, were my favorite wrestlers," he said. 

    Ah, so this was the D-Generation X Chop. OK Joel, we all believe you. 

    Hey, when you're in the process of blowing out the Washington Wizards 120-95 and going up 2-0 in the series, you get to call your celebrations whatever you like. 

