Bill de Blasio Calls Out Trae Young After Hawks vs. Knicks: 'Stop Hunting for Fouls'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called out Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on Tuesday amid the first-round NBA playoff series between the Hawks and New York Knicks.

While donning a Knicks hat, de Blasio criticized Young's style of play:

De Blasio called for Young to "stop hunting for fouls" before adding: "Play the game the right way. See if you can win. I think the Knicks are gonna teach you a lesson."

Young starred in the Hawks' Game 1 win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Sunday, as fifth-seeded Atlanta outlasted the fourth-seeded Knicks 107-105.

Young led all scorers with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting and added 10 assists and seven rebounds with just two turnovers.

The 22-year-old phenom also got to the free-throw line nine times, connecting on all of his attempts, much to the dismay of de Blasio.

With the score tied, Young made the game-winning field goal with just 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock, thus silencing the Knicks faithful in attendance.

According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Young suggested that he took great joy in disappointing the raucous crowd at MSG:

"I definitely know the history of players coming in here and being hated. Like I said, I take that as a compliment to be honest with you. Obviously I'm doing something right if you hate me that much. I embrace it and try to focus on my team and trying to help my team win. At the end of the day, we'll get the last laugh if we do that."

Adding to the hard feelings Knicks fans may have been experiencing Sunday was the fact that it was the first Knicks playoff game since 2013.

The Knicks will have their opportunity to get some revenge on Young and the Hawks on Wednesday when New York hosts Atlanta for Game 2 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).