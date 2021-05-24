Iowa Says Jordan Bohannon Recovering After Suffering 'Serious' Head Injury in Assault

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was involved in a physical altercation Sunday morning.

The school said in a statement that Bohannon "is recovering after receiving medical attention to treat a serious head injury."

Head coach Fran McCaffery added that those within the program "are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA allowed winter sports athletes to have an extra year of eligibility. Bohannon confirmed in April he intends to spend a sixth season with the Hawkeyes.

The 6'1" guard averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 assists and shot 39.0 percent from the field in 2020-21. His and Iowa's campaign ended on a low note as the second-seeded Hawkeyes were upset by Oregon in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Bohannon told the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow that part of the reason he chose to stay with the team was a commitment from McCaffery to utilize him more off the ball at 2-guard.

The Hawkeyes are counting on the Marion, Iowa, native to step up in 2021-22 with two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza moving on. CJ Fredrick also transferred to Kentucky, creating a void in the backcourt.