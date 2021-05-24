Former MSU Star Keith Appling Arrested After Being Named Suspect in Fatal Shooting

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday in Detroit, according to Miriam Marini of the Detroit Free Press.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Chelsea, Michigan, more than 50 miles from Detroit, and police said a firearm was recovered at the time of the arrest.

Appling had initially been named a suspect by the Detroit Police Department, who allege the former basketball player had a verbal altercation with a 66-year-old man that became physical. The police allege Appling fired multiple gunshots before fleeing the scene.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appling is best known for his time at Michigan State from 2010-14, where he averaged 10.6 points across 142 games. The Spartans won two Big Ten tournament titles with three trips to the Sweet 16 during his four-year career.

The point guard spent some time professionally in the G League and played five NBA games for the Orlando Magic in 2015-16. His career featured some international competition as well, most recently in Italy in 2019.

Legal trouble had been an issue for Appling in the past, however, including a one-year jail sentence in 2017 for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police, per ESPN.com. He was also given 18 months probation in 2020 for drug-related charges.