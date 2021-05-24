X

    Former MSU Star Keith Appling Arrested After Being Named Suspect in Fatal Shooting

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021
    Alerted 38m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

    Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday in Detroit, according to Miriam Marini of the Detroit Free Press.

    The 29-year-old was arrested in Chelsea, Michigan, more than 50 miles from Detroit, and police said a firearm was recovered at the time of the arrest.

    Appling had initially been named a suspect by the Detroit Police Department, who allege the former basketball player had a verbal altercation with a 66-year-old man that became physical. The police allege Appling fired multiple gunshots before fleeing the scene.

    The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Appling is best known for his time at Michigan State from 2010-14, where he averaged 10.6 points across 142 games. The Spartans won two Big Ten tournament titles with three trips to the Sweet 16 during his four-year career.

    The point guard spent some time professionally in the G League and played five NBA games for the Orlando Magic in 2015-16. His career featured some international competition as well, most recently in Italy in 2019.

    Legal trouble had been an issue for Appling in the past, however, including a one-year jail sentence in 2017 for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police, per ESPN.com. He was also given 18 months probation in 2020 for drug-related charges.

    Related

      Former MSU Basketball Player Arrested

      Ex-Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Detroit (Detroit Free Press)

      Former MSU Basketball Player Arrested
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Former MSU Basketball Player Arrested

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Keith Appling arrested after being named a suspect in homicide investigation

      Keith Appling arrested after being named a suspect in homicide investigation
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Keith Appling arrested after being named a suspect in homicide investigation

      SpartanTailgate
      via SpartanTailgate

      Michigan State basketball: 2 former Spartans made history in NBA this season

      Michigan State basketball: 2 former Spartans made history in NBA this season
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Michigan State basketball: 2 former Spartans made history in NBA this season

      Spartan Avenue
      via Spartan Avenue

      Former MSU Star Suspect in Fatal Shooting

      Keith Appling is a suspect in the shooting death of a 66-year-old man

      Former MSU Star Suspect in Fatal Shooting
      Michigan State Basketball logo
      Michigan State Basketball

      Former MSU Star Suspect in Fatal Shooting

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report