X

    Oakland A's Executives to Make Official Visit to Portland as Team Explores Relocation

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher, president Dave Kaval, vice president Billy Beane and executive Sandy Dean will reportedly make an official visit to Portland, Oregon, next month on a "fact-finding" mission, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian

    The organization is also visiting Las Vegas this week as it considers potential relocation. 

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is rooting for the Athletics to relocate to Portland: 

    It might seem a bit odd that Wilson—who professionally represents a city that was devastated by the Seattle Supersonics' relocation to Oklahoma City, where they became the Thunder—would stump for Oakland to lose its baseball team.  

    But Wilson and his wife Ciara are part of an investment team trying to bring baseball to Portland, which explains his interest in the Athletics' potential relocation.

    And it appears there is real interest between the city of Portland and the Athletics organization.

    “PDP can confirm that we have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway," Portland Diamond Project found Craig Cheek and managing partner Mike Barrett told Canzano in a statement Monday. “PDP will have no further comment at this time.”

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Las Vegas, which recently plucked the Raiders out of Oakland, will be a formidable foe for Portland. And there is always the possibility that the Athletics will work out a deal with the city of Oakland on a new ballpark. 

    Until that happens, though—and it remains a major point of contention whether cities and taxpayers actually financially benefit from investing heavily in stadium projects—the Athletics will court new locations.

    "The future success of the A's depends on a new ballpark," Fisher said in a statement earlier in May. "Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB's direction to explore other markets."

    Related

      Oakland A's executives plan trips to Las Vegas, Portland to explore relocation options, per reports

      Oakland A's executives plan trips to Las Vegas, Portland to explore relocation options, per reports
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      Oakland A's executives plan trips to Las Vegas, Portland to explore relocation options, per reports

      Katherine Acquavella
      via CBSSports.com

      Luis Barrera collects first MLB hit

      Luis Barrera collects first MLB hit
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      Luis Barrera collects first MLB hit

      Athletics Nation
      via Athletics Nation

      Will Each Division Leader Hang On?

      Buying or selling if every current MLB team in 1st place will finish at the top 📲

      Will Each Division Leader Hang On?
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      Will Each Division Leader Hang On?

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Divorces That Need to Happen 😥

      Players in at least their third year with a team who need to say goodbye in 2021 ➡️

      MLB Divorces That Need to Happen 😥
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      MLB Divorces That Need to Happen 😥

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report