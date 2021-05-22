UFC's Dana White on Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje: 'That'd Be a Fun Fight'

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

UFC president Dana White is considering putting together a fight between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje.

Asked about the possibility of a Chandler-Gaethje showdown, White said it "makes sense" and would "be a fun fight."

Chandler and Gaethje are on the shortlist of most exciting fighters in the UFC.

Gaethje has had 11 of his last 12 fights decided by knockout or TKO, including four in the first round. Only two of his 25 career bouts have gone to a decision.

Chandler's longest fight since the start of 2019 was his last outing against Charles Oliveira on May 15. He lost by TKO 19 seconds into the second round in a bout for the vacant lightweight title.

Chandler is still new to the UFC, with just two fights since joining the promotion. He went 20-5 between Strikeforce and Bellator, with 18 of those matches decided by TKO or submission.

Both fighters are coming off losses in their last outing. Gaethje suffered a technical submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October.

If UFC does set up a Chandler-Gaethje battle, it wouldn't be a surprise if it ends up being a No. 1 contender's bout, with the winner getting a shot at the lightweight championship later this year or early next year.