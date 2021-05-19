X

    Chris Weidman Posts Video Documenting Recovery from Surgery After Gruesome Leg Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

    UFC fighter Chris Weidman, who broke his leg in gruesome fashion after kicking Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April, posted a video of his recovery from surgery after he was released from the hospital. 

    You can see the video below:

    "I actually went to kick his calf, you know like the calf kicks?" Weidman said in the video. "Which I never do...just do it in sparring. And then, to be honest I don't remember what happened. ... I've never had pain like that before."

    The video included Weidman showing a pretty massive scar on both his knee and on the back side of his leg. The former UFC middleweight champion had previously said that the recovery process had remained painful for quite some time following the surgery, and that the 36-year-old remained afraid that the blood supply wouldn't return to his leg and he might eventually need an amputation. 

    In the video, an emotional Weidman added that he's afraid this leg injury could be the end of his career, and the Long Island, New York, native was questioning if he would have the motivation to get back into fighting depending on how long and demanding the rehabilitation turns out to be. 

    "I just don't want this to be the end," he said. "I feel like I have more in me; I just need this to be a short-lived thing that I'm able to look back on as just part of my story."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Elon Gifts UFC Fighter Tesla

      Beneil Dariush called out Elon Musk for not getting his Tesla delivered in time ... so Musk sent him a loaner 👏

      Elon Gifts UFC Fighter Tesla
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Elon Gifts UFC Fighter Tesla

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      GSP: Dana Shut Down Oscar Bout

      St-Pierre confirms Dana White wouldn’t allow potential boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya (CinemaBlend)

      GSP: Dana Shut Down Oscar Bout
      MMA logo
      MMA

      GSP: Dana Shut Down Oscar Bout

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Dillashaw-Sandhagen Close for July 24

      Report: Dillashaw-Sandhagen Close for July 24
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Report: Dillashaw-Sandhagen Close for July 24

      Brett Okamoto
      via ESPN.com

      Barboza Wants 'Crazy' Max Holloway Matchup

      Barboza Wants 'Crazy' Max Holloway Matchup
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Barboza Wants 'Crazy' Max Holloway Matchup

      Mike Bohn
      via MMA Junkie