Chris Weidman Posts Video Documenting Recovery from Surgery After Gruesome Leg Injury

UFC fighter Chris Weidman, who broke his leg in gruesome fashion after kicking Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April, posted a video of his recovery from surgery after he was released from the hospital.

You can see the video below:

"I actually went to kick his calf, you know like the calf kicks?" Weidman said in the video. "Which I never do...just do it in sparring. And then, to be honest I don't remember what happened. ... I've never had pain like that before."

The video included Weidman showing a pretty massive scar on both his knee and on the back side of his leg. The former UFC middleweight champion had previously said that the recovery process had remained painful for quite some time following the surgery, and that the 36-year-old remained afraid that the blood supply wouldn't return to his leg and he might eventually need an amputation.

In the video, an emotional Weidman added that he's afraid this leg injury could be the end of his career, and the Long Island, New York, native was questioning if he would have the motivation to get back into fighting depending on how long and demanding the rehabilitation turns out to be.

"I just don't want this to be the end," he said. "I feel like I have more in me; I just need this to be a short-lived thing that I'm able to look back on as just part of my story."