Patrick Surtain II, Broncos Reportedly Agree to 4-year Rookie Contract

Patrick Surtain II has reportedly signed his rookie deal with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The expected terms of the standard deal were reported by Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac on draft night:

The Alabama product was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 9 overall pick.

The 6'2", 208-pound star was the second cornerback drafted after South Carolina's Jaycee Horn and became the first defensive player drafted in the first round by the Broncos since 2018.

He was a three-year starter at Alabama. In 13 games en route to the national title, he broke up 12 passes and returned a pick for a touchdown. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year earned unanimous first-team All-American honors.

Prior to that, he had 10 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions in 2019.

He'll slot into a cornerback group that is currently headlined by Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan. He's also prepared to work for his spot on the team, telling reporters at the team's rookie minicamp that he never considered skipping out on the event even though the NFL Players Association urged rookies to do so amid the boycott of an in-person offseason.

"I'm a rookie, and I don't have the advantage for me to talk or even miss minicamp. I don't have any proven ability to miss minicamp," he said. "I just have to go out here and practice and compete every day and get right with the playbook. There were no plans of missing minicamp."

Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reported Friday that five other members of the Broncos' 2021 draft class had signed their rookie deals, including safeties Caden Sterns and Jamar Jackson, wideout Seth Williams, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and defensive end Marquiss Spencer.