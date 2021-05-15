Preakness Results 2021: Twitter Reaction to Rombauer's Win At Pimlico

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Now that's how you finish a race.

Rombauer, who entered with 11-1 odds, blew the doors off the field down the stretch Saturday, winning the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

He beat the two favorites, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit, who finished second and third, respectively.

And Twitter was buzzing afterward, given Rombauer's surprisingly dominant performance:

So the hope of another Triple Crown winner will have to wait. The controversy surrounding Medina Spirit likely will fade to the background as well, after the horse failed a post-race drug test following his Kentucky Derby triumph.

His trainer, Bob Baffert, said this week an antifungal ointment that contained the steroid betamethasone may have caused the failed test, an ointment typically given to horses to aid their joints.

But trace amounts of betamethasone are banned on race day, and if a second test is positive for the steroid, Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win would be disqualified.

Suffice to say, there were more than a few tweets—some snarkier than others—about Medina Spirit's fading down the stretch while Rombauer surged:

Rombauer deserved the win after an explosive final stretch. But the post-race conversation, for better or worse, won't focus solely on the winner as questions about Baffert and Medina Spirit remain.