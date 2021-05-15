QB Kurt Benkert Signs Packers Contract After Bortles Deal amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There is quarterback news in Green Bay. And no, it's not about Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers signed Kurt Benkert after having him in for a rookie minicamp this weekend, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. It's the second quarterback the Packers have added within the past week after also signing veteran Blake Bortles.

Benkert posted his contract signing on Twitter:

