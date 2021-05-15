Jake Paul Investigated in Puerto Rico After IG Video of Vehicles Driving on Beach

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Jake Paul is under investigation for illegally driving a vehicle on a beach in Puerto Rico during turtle nesting season.

According to TMZ, Paul posted video of himself and others driving golf carts on the beach before deleting it. TMZ noted that while it has been unable to confirm, Paul's brother Logan Paul may have been driving one of the vehicles.

Per TMZ, Puerto Rico's Department of Natural and Environmental Resources is leading the investigation into Paul, who is in the midst of a burgeoning boxing career.

Sources close to Paul told TMZ that Paul was unaware that he could not drive on the beach. He also reportedly saw others driving on the beach and assumed it was fine for him to do so.

The sources said Paul plans to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Jake and Logan have moved some of their business operations to Puerto Rico in recent months, and they purchased a $10 million mansion in Puerto Rico as well.

The Paul brothers are best known for being YouTube stars, but they have recently made a big splash in the world of boxing.

Jake is 3-0 as a professional boxer with victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Logan's only fight was a split-decision loss to YouTuber KSI in 2019, but he is set to step back inside the ring June 6 to face undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.