Giants' Kadarius Toney Misses Minicamp Conditioning Because of Wrong-Sized Cleats

Giants' Kadarius Toney Misses Minicamp Conditioning Because of Wrong-Sized CleatsMay 15, 2021
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney told reporters that he missed portions of his team's opening day of rookie minicamp, including the conditioning run, on Friday because of wrong-sized cleats.
That didn't stop the ex-Florida star from participating in some drills, including one while shoeless.
Dan Duggan of The Athletic showcased Toney's work during that drill and summarized the pass-catcher's cleat problems.
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Had to stop tweeting midway thru practice so to summarize the cleat saga: Toney went blue cleats/no socks, red cleats/no socks, red cleats/white socks before settling on white cleats/white socks. Was in and out of practice before shutting it down late with an apparent calf cramp.
After practice, Toney spoke about his first day of work with the team.
The Giants selected Toney with the 20th overall pick of the 2021 draft. He had 70 catches, 984 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last year in addition to 161 rushing yards and another score.
Toney's first day may have featured a stutter-step, but the Giants still have two days of minicamp remaining. They'll be back at it Saturday.
