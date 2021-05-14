X

    Giants' Kadarius Toney Misses Minicamp Conditioning Because of Wrong-Sized Cleats

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 15, 2021

    David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney told reporters that he missed portions of his team's opening day of rookie minicamp, including the conditioning run, on Friday because of wrong-sized cleats.

    That didn't stop the ex-Florida star from participating in some drills, including one while shoeless.

    Dan Duggan of The Athletic showcased Toney's work during that drill and summarized the pass-catcher's cleat problems.

    After practice, Toney spoke about his first day of work with the team.

    The Giants selected Toney with the 20th overall pick of the 2021 draft. He had 70 catches, 984 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last year in addition to 161 rushing yards and another score.

    Toney's first day may have featured a stutter-step, but the Giants still have two days of minicamp remaining. They'll be back at it Saturday.

