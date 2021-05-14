Jake Paul Talks Potential Kamaru Usman Fight, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Altercation

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul went on the You're Welcome podcast with ex-MMA fighter Chael Sonnen to discuss a number of topics, including his willingness to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a boxing match and his May 6 confrontation with retired and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Sonnen posited a scenario to Paul, asking him if he'd be willing to fight Usman if UFC President Dana White set up a match. Paul seemed ready to throw down, telling Sonnen that he would "100 percent" be up for it and that he wants "all the smoke."

Paul also said that Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz is in conversations with White but that he couldn't say any more.

As for the Mayweather confrontation, Paul was at a pre-fight press conference to support his brother, Logan, who is fighting the ex-champ in an exhibition matchup on June 6.

Chaos ensued, with Paul stealing Mayweather's hat and the boxer attacking his adversary in response.

Regarding that moment, Paul had this to say to Sonnen (h/t Boxing Scene):

“It was sort of a sensory overload with everything that was going on. There was, like, eight guys around me all grabbing me, some hitting me in the leg. I’m holding onto his hat for dear life. I was like, ‘No! I’m not letting go!’ And that was the main thing that they were concerned about it, like, ‘Give us the f--king hat, give us the hat!’ And I was like, ‘No! Noooo!

“Then they finally got the hat and then I see this angry Floyd Mayweather, I couldn’t believe it. One of his security guards had my shirt wrapped around his hand so I couldn’t get away, and he just comes running at me and he’s throwing punches over the security guard. I’m literally like, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy,’ but the funny thing about it was none of the punches were even coming close to me at that point and he actually punched his own security guard in the side of the head. Absurd moment, hilarious. I didn’t think he was gonna get that mad over a hat."

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career, with his most recent win coming by way of a first-round knockout over ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren in April.