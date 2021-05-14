X

    UFC's Conor McGregor: 'It Was a Dream' to Be Named Forbes' Highest-Paid Athlete

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Conor McGregor was named Forbes' highest-paid athlete this week, and he's pretty darn excited about it.

    "Baby we did it!!" he wrote on Instagram. "Uimhir a Haon 🇮🇪❤️ Thank you Forbes for recognizing my role as an entrepreneur! It was a dream to lead this list with so many successful athletes! Onwards and upwards we go."

    Per Forbes, McGregor cleared over $180 million over the past 12 months, largely due to the MMA fighter being paid $150 million after selling a majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve. Endorsements accounted for another $8 million. 

    He was one of four athletes estimated to rake in over $100 million in the past year, joining Barcelona's Lionel Messi ($130 million), Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo ($120 million) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5 million), the latter who jumped into the $100 million club after pulling in a $66 million signing bonus after inking a new contract this offseason. 

