Women Suing Deshaun Watson Didn't Feel 'Respected' During NFL Probe, per Tony Buzbee

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, told Houston's Fox 26 on Wednesday that "some of the women did not feel like they were being respected" during the NFL's investigation into the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct (h/t Michael Rothstein of ESPN).

Buzbee said there are "probably four more women who want to meet with the NFL" but he is undecided as to whether he'll go forward with those conversations.

Buzbee did not elaborate on how the NFL or the league's lead investigator, Lisa Friel, potentially disrespected his clients.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy sent the following statement to Rothstein:

"The allegations are very concerning and the league immediately began investigating the matter under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The investigation includes gathering information, monitoring law enforcement developments and conducting interviews with relevant people willing to participate with counsel present.

"Throughout her decades-long career as the chief of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and most recently as the NFL's special counsel for investigations for the last six years, Lisa has earned a stellar reputation as a consummate professional who conducts investigations and interviews with compassion and fairness in an effort to determine the truth."

Watson is currently being investigated by both the NFL and Houston Police Department after being accused of sexual assault or misconduct by 23 women who said he hired them to provide massage services. He's being sued by 22 women, and Buzbee said that eight of them have spoken with the Houston PD.

No criminal charges have been filed against Watson at this time, and he has not faced NFL discipline. He and his lawyers have denied the allegations, though a number of companies cut off endorsement deals with the quarterback.