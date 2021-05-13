X

    Johnny Damon Agrees to Plea Deal in February DUI Case; Agrees to Community Service

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

    Florida prosecutors have offered former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon a plea deal that would drop the misdemeanor DUI charge he received following a February arrest if he completes the terms of the agreement.

    TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Damon has entered a pre-trial diversion program, which requires him to make a donation to charity and complete community service in order to close the case.

    Per TMZ, Damon was arrested around 1 a.m. on Feb. 19 and police said subsequent tests showed his blood alcohol content was .30, which is almost four times the legal limit for driving in Florida (.08).

    Although the 47-year-old Kansas native has reached the plea agreement, his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, still faces two felony charges related to the alleged battery of police officers during the traffic stop. She's pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to TMZ.

    "I really can't say much because it's an ongoing thing, but I will never put myself, my loved ones or put anybody in harm's way getting behind a vehicle," Damon said after he was released from custody in February.

    Stuart Hyman, the former MLB player's lawyer, confirmed the plea deal to TMZ but didn't specify the donation amount or how much community service his client must complete to satisfy the terms of the deal.

    Damon played 18 seasons as a member of the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland. He last played in 2012.

    He was a two-time All-Star for Boston and won a pair of World Series titles, one with the Red Sox (2004) and one with the Yankees (2009).

