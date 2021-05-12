Jon Jones Says in Deleted Tweets That He Doesn't Want UFC Fight vs. Stipe Miocic

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jon Jones said he doesn't want a matchup against Stipe Miocic in a series of deleted tweets captured by Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.

After UFC president Dana White discussed a potential bout between the two veterans with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Jones indicated in the now-deleted tweets he is seeking a bigger draw:

"Don't get excited people, I'm not fighting Stipe.

"I'm not here to fight Stipe but I will defend my belt against him no problem. I’m looking for the biggest draw and I’m willing to wait. 33 years old in better athlete right now than I've ever been before.. im just going to keep training my ass off.

"I'm sick of hearing the same s--t, you're not a big enough star, you don't bring in enough paper view. I'm ready to fight fights that will bring in the pay-per-view. The world wants to see some black on black crime right now and I'm ready to give it to them."

Jones had been looking to face Francis Ngannou, who defeated Miocic for the heavyweight title in March.

With negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse, White told TSN he is looking at setting up a bout between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting).

White added Jones wanted $30 million guaranteed for his next fight, although Jones refuted that figure:

Jones is still looking for more compensation as one of the biggest names in the sport.

The 33-year-old is currently ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and is clearly one of the best all-time with 11 title defenses. His only career loss came via a disqualification in 2009.

A bout with Miocic, one of the best heavyweights of his era, would create plenty of excitement for fans of mixed martial arts. Jones, however, appears to be holding out for something better.