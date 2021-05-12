X

    NFL HOFer Eric Dickerson: 'It's Bulls--t' Tim Tebow Got Job Before Kaepernick

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2021

    Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

    Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson was dismayed to see Tim Tebow on the verge of completing his NFL comeback while Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

    "You know what I think about that," Dickerson said to TMZ Sports. "That's bulls--t. That's bulls--t. ... That's how the NFL is. It's different for us."

    ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to officially sign Tebow soon, with the 33-year-old moving from quarterback to tight end.

    Tebow hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2012, and 2015 was the last time he took part in the preseason. Many have contrasted his ability to land a new deal with the fact Kaepernick continues to look for a second chance in the league.

    The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't stepped on the field since opting out of his contract after the 2016 season, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. 

    In February 2019, Kaepernick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid settled grievances with the NFL after alleging the league and teams had colluded to keep them unsigned because of their social activism.

