    Tom Brady 1-of-1 Signed Super Bowl 38 MVP Card with Real Diamonds Surfaces

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2021

    Focus on Sport/Getty Images

    A unique Tom Brady card filled with real diamonds has been found, and it will be worth quite a bit to its lucky new owner.

    The Super Bowl 38 MVP card—commemorating the New England Patriots' 2004 win over the Carolina Panthers—is signed by Brady and features over two dozen real diamonds, per TMZ Sports.

    Some experts have put a "conservative" $250,000 price tag on the card, although it could go much higher at auction. A Brady rookie card recently sold for $1.72 million, per TMZ.

    The recently unearthed Super Bowl MVP card came out of a 2020 Panini America box, which was purchased for $6,000 by Ultimate Box Breaks and split 32 ways among collectors. Each person who chipped in got their own card, with the big find coming at 7:30:

    As the video stated, "Sheesh is an understatement. ... That might be a house."

