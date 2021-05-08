X

    Russell Wilson, Ciara Cover Woman's $483 Restaurant Bill as Mother's Day Gift

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2021
    Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson and Ciara, Wilson's wife, picked up the tab for a woman in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, to celebrate Mother's Day.

    Wilson is no stranger to philanthropic endeavors.

    In February, the seven-time Pro Bowler received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which celebrates "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field."

    In explaining why he was their nominee for the honor, the Seahawks wrote how "no player has consistently done more good in the community, day in and day out, than Russell."

    This wasn't the first time Wilson has gone above and beyond for Mother's Day.

    Not long after agreeing to his four-year, $140 million extension with Seattle, he purchased a new home for his mother, Tammy, in May 2019.

