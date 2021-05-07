Mets' Top Pitching Prospect Matt Allan to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on UCL Injury

Alejandra Villa Loraca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

New York Mets prospect Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced Friday.

Allan is ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect and the top pitcher in the Mets' farm system by MLB Pipeline with a dominant fastball-curveball combination that convinced New York to draft and sign him out of high school in 2019.

There is no timeline for Allan's recovery.

Following Friday's announcement, Allan is expected to reach the Majors by 2024, per Pipeline:

"When healthy, Allan’s athleticism and clean delivery allow him to generate easy velocity, as he’ll sit around 96 mph and touch higher at times with a four-seam fastball that explodes through the zone. He will drive the ball down in the zone, but he can pitch up and down with his heater well, commanding it both in and out of the strike zone. Allan features a second plus pitch in a high-spin-rate curveball in the low 80s that he throws with hard downer action. Allan’s mid-80s changeup was his most-improved pitch in 2020 and became a weapon for him at the alternate site, with some club officials even labeling it as a plus pitch in its current state. He repeats his mechanics well and is consistently around the plate with all three pitches, showing good command that should only continue to improve.

"With his combination of size, stuff and feel, Allan has all the ingredients needed to become a frontline starter. A better understanding of mixing his three pitches allowed the young right-hander to excel at the alternate site against Triple-A and Major League-quality hitters, and club officials were particularly impressed with Allan’s capacity for making quick adjustments."

With Allan sidelined, right-hander J.T. Ginn becomes the team's top pitching prospect, but the 21-year-old remains in rookie ball and isn't expected to reach MLB before 2023.