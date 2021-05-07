Former Oklahoma Players Seth McGowan, Trejan Bridges Facing Felony Arrest Warrants

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

Former Oklahoma football players Seth McGowan and Trejan Bridges are facing felony arrest warrants in connection with an alleged armed robbery.

Per Joe Buettner of the Norman Transcript, warrants were filed for McGowan and Bridges in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, on charges of robbery, conspiracy, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters on Thursday that McGowan and Bridges were no longer with the program.

"They're not members of our program anymore," Riley said.

Riley's announcement came after Nolan Clay of The Oklahoman reported that Bridges, McGowan and another unnamed male were accused of robbing a man and beating him at his apartment on the night of April 15.

According to the police report, the victim said he had refused to sell marijuana to McGowan. He said McGowan then showed up at his apartment with two other men—one of whom was armed and the victim recognized as Bridges—and proceeded to hit and kick him, ransack his apartment and steal a number of items including a camera, marijuana, jewelry and a backpack. The victim also said Bridges threatened to kill him.

Clay noted that Bridges told police officers he "had nothing to do with this incident."

McGowan entered the transfer portal last month, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Bridges appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons with the Sooners. McGowan played in seven of Oklahoma's 11 games as a freshman in 2020.