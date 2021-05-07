X

    Twins' Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Hip Injury

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 8, 2021

    Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

    Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a grade two hip strain, the team announced Friday. 

    Trevor Larnach has been recalled to fill Buxton's roster spot. 

    The 27-year-old was off to an MVP-caliber season through 24 games, slashing .370/.408/.772 with nine home runs, 17 RBI, five stolen bases and enough diving catches in center field to already fill up his 2021 highlight reel. 

    Minnesota (11-19) entered Friday on a three-game losing streak and fourth in the American League Central. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

