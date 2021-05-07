X

    NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee Recommends Players Get Technicals for Flopping

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 7, 2021

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Faking a foul could have an opposite affect on NCAA men's basketball players moving forward.

    The NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee recommended Friday that flopping should result in a Class B technical foul, rather than the warning that has been issued on the first occurrence in the past. 

    Before it can be implemented, the proposal must be approved by the NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss changes on June 3. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

