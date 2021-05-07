Conor McGregor Slams Floyd Mayweather Jr. for 'Embarrassing' Jake Paul Brawl

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Conor McGregor let Floyd Mayweather know how he felt about what went down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami earlier on Thursday.

In an Instagram post, McGregor said Mayweather was "embarrassing" and "sad" for attacking Jake Paul during a press conference to promote his upcoming fight with Jake's brother, Logan Paul.

Security intervened when the pair were involved in an altercation after Jake Paul grabbed at Mayweather's hat.

Mayweather, who has fought once since knocking out McGregor in 2017, said he would be willing to go two-for-one against the Pauls when the fight is staged on June 6.

"I don't have to talk about what I'm going to do. The world knows what I'm going to do," Mayweather said (h/t ESPN). "I'm willing to fight both in the same night."

That comment provoked Jake Paul, who earned his third boxing victory when he finished former MMA fighter Ben Askren in less than two minutes on April 17. His brother, who has only fought fellow YouTuber KSI, is seeking his first victory after two losses.

"I just feel inspired," Logan Paul said, per ESPN. "I want to beat the [stuffing] out of him. I really do. This fight means so much to me. To my fans. To my family. To everyone watching who thought they couldn't do something in life. That's the energy I'm going in with. Everyone says this is impossible. Well it was impossible that I got this fight."

For now, it's still just one Paul brother going against Mayweather, who went 50-0 with 27 knockouts throughout his career, but after the performance at Thursday's press conference, it wouldn't be surprising if there was more to come.