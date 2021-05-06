    Angels' Joe Maddon: Albert Pujols 'Does Not Want to Be a Bench Player of Any Kind'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2021

    Masterpress/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels stunned the baseball world Thursday when they announced they designated slugger Albert Pujols for assignment, but manager Joe Maddon provided some insight into the move.

    "He does not want to be a bench player of any kind," Maddon said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "He's got a lot of pride."

    The 41-year-old Pujols has struggled in the early going this season and slashed .198/.250/.372 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 24 games before this move. The numbers are a far cry from his prime considering he is one of the best players in baseball history.

    In all, Pujols is a three-time MVP, two-time World Series champion, 10-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and six-time Silver Slugger who is fifth on the all-time list with 667 home runs.

    That type of resume surely leads to plenty of pride, and Maddon explained Pujols wants to start somewhere.

