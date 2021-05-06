Texas LB Jake Ehlinger, Brother of Former Longhorns QB Sam, Found Dead

Tim Warner/Getty Images

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead Thursday.

Austin police did not specify a cause of death but do not consider his death suspicious, per Brian Davis of Hookem.com. Police said they received a call just after noon Thursday and responded to the 1200 block of West 22nd Street, where they found Ehlinger.

A promising student who had offers to play Ivy League football, Ehlinger instead chose to follow his older brother to Texas as a walk-on. The linebacker did not play in either of his first two seasons, redshirting in 2019 before serving as a backup last season.

Sam Ehlinger was recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Their father, Ross, unexpectedly died in 2013 while competing in a triathlon.