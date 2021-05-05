Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Bundchen Buy 77-foot Superyacht Worth $6M

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, completed the purchase of a $6 million yacht last week.

TMZ Sports reported the family is aiming to have the boat, a 77-foot Wajer, delivered by the end of 2021.

"With a little bit bigger boat, for us, the 77 allows us to sleep overnight really comfortably and those weekend trips would be really something," Brady said. "That would be great memories for our family for years to come."

Brady and Bundchen, who also own a 55-foot Wajer S series, are planning to stick with the same name for both boats, Viva a Vida. In July, Bundchen launched an initiative to plant 40,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest through the Viva a Vida Foundation.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, who's coming off his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with the Bucs after two decades with the New England Patriots, further explained the decision to add another boat to their fleet, per TMZ.

"The 55S is an amazing boat, and it's been an amazing boat for our family," Brady said. "I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family."

Wajer says the 77-foot yacht features enough space for nine people and two crew members to sleep comfortably.

Celebrity Net Worth lists the couple's combined net worth at $650 million, $400 million for Bundchen and $250 million for Brady.

They were married in 2009 and have two children together. Brady also has a son from a prior relationship.