Report: Aaron Rodgers Calls Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'Jerry Krause' in Group Texts

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If there's ever a Last Dance-style documentary about the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers has found his villain.

Per Bob McGinn of The Athletic, Rodgers mocks Brian Gutekunst in group texts with his teammates by referring to him as former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

Krause was a central figure in the documentary about the Bulls because Michael Jordan and other players were critical of his decision to break up the roster that turned them into an NBA dynasty.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers is "adamant" he won't play for the Packers again unless they fire Gutekunst.

Robinson noted that Packers president Mark Murphy is aware of Rodgers' feelings, but it's unclear if the team will move on from Gutekunst in order to appease the three-time NFL MVP.

Murphy said last week on the Packers' official website that he, Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have met with Rodgers at various points this offseason:

"We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rodgers "is so disgruntled" with the Packers that he's told some people within the organization that he doesn't want to play for them anymore.

McGinn noted Green Bay has offered him a new deal that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

"Those overtures were turned aside," wrote McGinn. "The fractured relationship between quarterback and team seems to have little or nothing to do with money."

Krause was Chicago's general manager from 1985-2003. Despite being portrayed as a villain in the documentary, he did have a significant role in building the Bulls roster that won six championships by drafting players like Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen and trading for Dennis Rodman.

Gutekunst worked as a scout for the Packers when they won Super Bowl XLV in 2010. He has been their general manager since January 2018.

Rodgers has spent his entire 16-year career in Green Bay. The 37-year-old is one of six players in NFL history to win at least three MVP awards.