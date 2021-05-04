Patriots' Robert Kraft, AC Milan's Paul Singer Investors in UFC Parent Company IPO

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and AC Milan owner Paul Singer were among the investors to buy shares in the UFC's parent organization, Endeavor Group Holdings, according to Brendan Coffey of Sportico.

Other investors included former UFC owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, Dan Loeb, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, Fidelity Investments, Capital Research & Management, Silver Lake, Tencent, Coatue, Dragoneer, Mubadala and Zeke Capital, per that report.

It is unclear how many shares the individual investors acquired.

Endeavor went public on the stock market on Thursday. The company had initially considered going public in 2019 but backed out of that decision.

"It’s official the UFC is now a public company," UFC president Dana White wrote on social media last week.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, "Endeavor is in the process of acquiring 100 percent ownership of UFC. Previously, Endeavor had owned 50.1 percent of the promotion, which it purchased from Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta for $4 billion in 2016."

The Kraft Group owns the Patriots along with the MLS' New England Revolution, the Overwatch League's Boston Uprising and Gillette Stadium, among other holdings.

Singer, the founder, president, co-CEO, and co-CIO of Elliott Investment Management does not have other holdings in sports outside of AC Milan and now the UFC.