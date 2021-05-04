    Broncos' Ja'Wuan James Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury

    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James' 2021 season is reportedly over before it started.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, James suffered a torn Achilles during a workout away from the team facility on Tuesday.

    "James' $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site," Schefter wrote.

    Schefter provided more details:

    James Palmer of NFL Network noted James was expected to be the Broncos' starting right tackle during the upcoming season even though he has played just 63 snaps over the past two years.

    Denver signed the Tennessee product to a four-year, $51 million contract prior to the 2019 campaign after he played his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. However, he played just three games in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    James also played just seven games in 2015 and eight games in 2017 when he was a member of the Dolphins.

    Miami selected him with a first-round pick in 2014, and he was a key part of its offensive line when he was healthy. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall player grade of 72.4 during the 2018 season, which was his last healthy one.

    Look for the Broncos to turn toward Quinn Bailey at right tackle following this setback.

