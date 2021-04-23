Arsenal Fans Protest, Rip Owner Stan Kroenke After European Super League Backlash

AP Photo / Frank Giffiths

Arsenal fans voiced their unhappiness Friday with owner Stan Kroenke's attempt to join the Super League.

Per ESPN, "several hundred" fans protested outside Emirates Stadium prior to Arsenal's match with Everton.

Their chants included, "We want Kroenke out" and "We want our Arsenal back."

In addition to chanting anti-Kroenke messages, the fans hung banners on the stadium concourse.

"Our club our home. Sell up Stan," one of the banners read.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to Friday's match, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta addressed the situation:

"Well we hear it, we know what they [the fans] think but our responsibility should be on trying the best possible way to play the match, and that's it.

"Well, obviously it doesn't help when you have your fans standing out there on a matchday and saying loud and clear to us they're not happy with something. But our job again is to win the football match and when that happens everything is better."

Arteta told reporters Thursday that Kroenke apologized to him for the situation.

"We made a mistake, and we apologise for it," the club said in an open letter to fans.

Arsenal was among 12 clubs that announced Sunday they were forming a Super League to rival the UEFA Champions League.

Amid widespread backlash, the Super League dissolved, starting Tuesday when all six English Premier League teams that initially pledged to join backed out.

However, fan backlash has yet to subside.

Kroenke Sports Enterprises director Josh Kroenke told Arsenal supporters Thursday that KSE has no plans to sell the club.

Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke's father, has been the sole owner of the Gunners since 2018 and has owned a stake in the club since 2007.

Arsenal hasn't finished higher than fifth in the EPL standings since the 2015-16 season.