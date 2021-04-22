    Bubba Wallace's 2021 NASCAR Season to Be Subject of Netflix Documentary Series

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2021

    Sean Gardner/23XI Racing via Getty Images

    Bubba Wallace fans will have the chance to go behind the scenes with the NASCAR driver thanks to a new Netflix documentary.

    On Thursday, Netflix announced a new "documentary series that takes us behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport."

    Michelle R. Martinelli of USA Today noted Erik Parker will be the executive producer and director of the series. Parker previously directed the 2017 TV documentary L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.

    While Netflix didn't provide details such as the title and expected release date, the series will undoubtedly explore Wallace's journey as one of the faces of the newly formed 23XI Racing team that is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

    It will likely also go into his fight against systemic racism after he called on NASCAR to ban confederate flags last year.

